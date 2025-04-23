St. FX Establishes Michael Steinitz Legacy Fund To Support the Performing Arts Series and an annual Physics Lecture

STFX University announced the establishment of the Michael Steinitz Legacy Fund, which support the Otto and Else Steinitz Performing Arts Series and an annual Robert Steinitz Lecture in the StFX Physics Department.

STFX alumna Joy Romero ‘77 and her husband Diego are contributing $250,000 to establish the endowment in honour of Steinitz to supportthe Antigonish Performing Arts Series and an annual lecture in the Department of Physics at StFX.

Eighty per cent of the endowment will be designated to the Otto and Else Steinitz Performing Arts fund, which will support the annual operating costs of the series, and 20 per cent will be designated to support an annual Robert Steinitz lecture in the StFX Physics Department. The first $50,000 of the Romero’s gift was established as a matching opportunity in support of the Antigonish Performing Arts Series to help establish a permanent funding source for the series.