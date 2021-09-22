St. FX Extending Mask-Wearing Policy until the End of Semester

St. FX University is extending its mask-wearing policy until the end of the semester.

St. FX President Andy Hakin says with the province’s decision to delay transition into Phase 5 of its COVID-19 re-opening plan, coupled with the relatively high case counts reported in the Atlantic region and evidence of community spread in Central Zone, it has decided to continue the mask-wearing policy for the safety and protection of the campus community. Mask-wearing is mandatory in all indoor spaces, including classrooms and labs, apart from residences, and staff and faculty within their own personal offices.

In a letter to the campus community, Hakin urged vigilance, regardless of what phase the province is in, and practice the basics of keeping yourself and others safe including wearing your mask, keeping social gatherings small and keeping to the same social group.