St. FX Faculty Critical of School’s response to COVID Outbreak; University Responds by Allowing In-Person, On-Line or Take-Home Exams

The StFX teachers union says members are concerned about the lack of communication from

administration surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak at the Antigonish school.

In a release, the St. FX Association of University Teachers stated members of the university community heard rumors of positive COVID-19 test results long before any official notice was sent on Monday evening. The AUT also stated there appears to be a lack of contingency planning in place to deal with such an outbreak.

Members of the StFXAUT also expressed concern over the level of exposure that might have occurred not only on the weekend, but also during classes all day Monday and on Tuesday morning before the decision was made to suspend classes.

StFX AUT president Martin van Bommel said teachers are worried for both themselves and students. He said students are already anxious and losing sleep over their exams and are now being asked to write exams in areas where distancing isn’t always possible.

The StFX AUT informed members it is their right to refuse to proctor these examinations in these spaces and to move them online, where possible.

A student led petiton on Change.org is asking StFX to not move forward with in-person examinations. As of this morning, the petition had over 3,500 signatures.

Last evening, St. FX sent a message to faculty and students indicating It will allow faculty members to proceed with in-person exams, as scheduled where appropriate. Students unable to attend or uncomfortable to write in-person will be able to defer or postpone the exam until January. The university will also allow any faculty member to move their exam to on-line or to a take-home format.