St. FX Faculty Members Dr. Andrew MacDougall and Dr. Dave Risk Received More than $2 million in Federal Funding for Climate Change Research

Two St. FX faculty members. Dr. Andrew MacDougall and Dr. Dave Risk have been awarded

more than $2 million in funding from the federal government’s Climate Action and Awareness Fund.

MacDougall, the Coordinator of Climate and Environment, is getting more than $1.5 million and will lead a project quantifying the climate benefit of nature-based solutions in Canada. MacDougall says nature-based solutions seeks to ehance the ability of natural ecosystems and agricultural systems to absorb carbon, while providing co-benefits for biodiversity and food production. St. FX is the lead institution on this research in partnership with three other universities; Simon Fraser, Victoria and Concordia.

Risk, an earth sciences professor and head of the Flux Lab, has received $475,000 in funding and will conduct research on Continuous Methane mapping in Western Canadian oil and gas towns. Risk says sensors will be mounted on municipal vehicles to continuously collect measurements and map the area.