St. FX Faculty Members Dr. Brad Long and Dr. Wendy Mackey to join the University’s Board of Governors

Mar 5, 2025 | Local News

Two members of the St. FX faculty have been appointed to the university’s Board of Governors.

One of the appointees is Brad Long, an Associate Professor of Management at the Gerald Schwartz School of Business. His areas of specialization include business ethics, human resource management and leadership.

Dr. Brad Long (St. FX University photo)

Also named to the Board of Governors is Dr. Wendy Mackey, an Associate Professor of Culturally Relevant Pedagogy and Leadership in the St. FX Faculty of Education. Mackey is a St. FX alumni, completing her second Master of Education degree in 2013 and her PhD in 2021. Mackey coordinates the Culturally Relevant Pedagogy Master of Education Program. Her research includes educational leadership, educational change, culturally relevant pedagogy, anti-racist education, sensemaking and decolonizing education.

Dr. Wendy Mackey (St. FX University photo)

Long’s and Mackey’s three year terms begin July first.


