St. FX Faculty Members Honoured at Spring Convocation

Several members of the St. FX faculty were honoured at St. FX Spring Convocation on Sunday.

Dr. Kailin Wright of the English Department received the President’s Research Award. Wright has produced four books, 19 articles, has secured over $2.5 million in funding, led four theatre productions; and has made exceptional contributions to both English literature and Canadian theatre studies.

Dr. Charlene Weaving of the Human Kinetics department was presented with the University Research Award. Weaving is an internationally recognized scholar in the fields of feminist philosophy, sport ethics and the social construction of gender in sport and physical activity.

Dr. Darien DeWolf of the Math and Statistics Department is the recipient of the Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award. DeWolf has taught a wide range of courses from first year statistics to upper-level abstract mathematics. He has also mentored students through thesis supervision, research projects and in the Science Atlantic undergraduate conferences.

Receiving the honourary title of Professor Emerita is Dr. Susan Vincent of the Department of Anthropology. Vincent has investigated development projects, interrogated neo-liberal and Third World economic policies and studied migration, gender roles livelihoods. She has also conducted fieldwork for more than 40 years in a Peruvian peasant community.