St. FX Faculty University Holds Information Picket on Coady Institute

The StFX Association of University Teachers hosted an information picket today regarding the

recent goings-on at the Coady International Institute.

Mary Oxner, president of the StFX AUT, said they wanted to show support for colleagues working at the Coady Institute. Oxner said the Coady is under a lot of financial pressure following revelations of accounting irregularities and lack of funding.

On January 23, StFX University President Kent MacDonald issued a letter to faculty, staff, and students stating Coady International Institute faculty and staff were informed of planned program and structural changes. MacDonald said the Coady has been running a deficit for a number of years. The university made an offer to staff at the Coady to determine if any are interested in a voluntary departure from the institute. In the event the university isn’t able to reduce staffing costs in this manner, MacDonald said they will be faced with laying people off.

Oxner said last week was the deadline for voluntary applications. She said the university hasn’t offered a decision yet on layoffs, noting university administrators met with faculty earlier this week.