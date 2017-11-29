St. FX Fall Convocation and X-Ring Ceremony this Weekend

2017 Fall Convocation and X-Ring are just a few days away. At fall convocation, St.FX will confer over 200 degrees and diplomas. During the ceremony, Sociology

professor Dr. Norine Verberg will receive the 2017 outreach award through her work with St.FX for SAFE. The group was able to raise $100,000, which will help sponsor two Syrian refugee families.

Also being recognized is the Antigonish County Adult Learning Association through the community partner recognition award. ACALA is a not-for-profit charitable community organization that has for over 20 years delivered adult literacy.

World renowned photojournalist and author Palagummi Sainath of India will receive an honourary degree from St. FX at Convocation. Sainith was the Coady International Institute’s 2015 chair in Social Justice. Ann Marie Smith of Jamaica, is graduating class speaker. Convocation will be held this Saturday at 3:00 in the Keating Centre. The X-Ring ceremony will be Sunday afternoon at 2.