St. FX Fall Convocation to be Held on Saturday

St. FX Fall Convocation will look quite different this year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic,

no public audience will be on hand for the ceremony on Saturday, except for a small stage party, socially distanced. The ceremony will be streamed on-line. Immediately preceding the ceremony. Dr. Andy Hakin will be installed as the university’s 19th President and Vice-Chancellor. Hakin’s installation and fall convocation will be held in the MacKay Room.

An honorary doctorate degree will be conferred at convocation to Provincial Court Judge and St.

FX graduate Laurel Halfpenny- MacQuarrie. Halfpenny-MacQuarrie has been instrumental in setting up the Wellness Court in Port Hawkesbury and the Aboriginal Wellness and Gladue Court in Wagmatcook First Nation.

Education Professor Lisa Lunney Borden will receive the Outreach Award, the Coady Institute’s Adam Baden Clay will be presented with the Staff Teaching Award and Venceremos Development Consult will be conferred the Community Partner Recognition Award at Convocation.