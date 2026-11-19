A new novel that features St. FX University as the backdrop has been released.

“The Best of the Love” by Jim Donnellan, set in 1982 and 1983 in and around St. FX is a coming-of-age story with humour, mystery, politics and friendship.

Donnellan is a St. FX graduate and came to the campus from Massachusetts during the same period his novel is set in. Donellan now lives in Saratoga Springs, New York. He has roots in Nova Scotia; his Irish great-great-great grandfather Patrick emigrated to the province in 1818; his great-grandfather Charles emigrated to the US in 1900.

Donnellan says the book is kind of a love story, as his time here as a student had a significant impact on his life.

Donnellan says there is a lot of politics in the novel, set in the time when Ronald Reagan was President of the United States and the Cold War was ending.

He says it is a very dialogue and plot-driven novel, with lots of interaction between characters.

There will be a book launch tonight (Thursday) where the novel is set, St. FX University. The event will will be held in room 2034 of Mulroney Hall at 7 p.m., hosted a friend of Donnellan’s from his days at St. FX, Ian MacKinnon. A second book launch will be held at the Carleton in Halifax on Saturday afternoon at 1:30.