St. FX Football Linebacker Owen Watrych named a Second Team All-Canadian

St. FX Football Linebacker Owen Watrych is a U Sports all-star.

Watrych, a third year Arts student in his second year of eligibility from Yorkton, Saskatchewan was named as a second team All-Canadian on Defence.

The announcement was made last night at the annual U Sports Vanier Cup award gala in Regina.

Watrych led the country in tackles this season, averaging 9.2 per game.

His 73.5 total tackles (including 54 solo tackles) this season were the most by any player in the country. He also set a new single-season school record for tackles in a season—eclipsing the previous record of 63.5 set by no. 1 overall CFL draft pick Henoc Muamba in 2010.

He had 5.5 tackles for loss this season, including one sack. His impressive defensive efforts also included two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.

Watrych was also a nominee for the Presidents Trophy at the awards ceremony for Standup Defensive Player of the Year. The award was won by Seth Hundeby of the University of Saskatchewan. Watrych was the AUS Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.