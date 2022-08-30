St. FX Football names Malcolm Bussey, Alex Fedchun, and Nathan Cayouette as its Athletes of the Week

St. FX Football has announced its Athletes of the Week.

The Offensive Player of the week is second year running back Malcolm Bussey. The Hammonds

Plains native from the school’s Human Kinetics program scored two touchdowns for the X-Men in their 25-12 win over Saint Mary’s over the weekend.

The Defensive Player of the Week is fifth year lineman Alex Fedchun, who had 7.5 tackles in the X-Men victory

over the Huskies, including seven solo tackles. The Calgary native and Human Kinetics student had a sack for a loss of four yards, and two more tackles for a loss.

The Special Teams Player of the Week is Defensive Back Nathan Cayouette. The second year Human Kinetics student from Strathmore, Alberta had great coverage on the X-Men win over Saint Mary’s including four solo tackles. He led the team in tackling with 10 in total in the game, all solo tackles. He also had two tackles for a loss of eight yards.