St. FX Gets High Marks in Several Categories in latest Macleans University Rankings

The latest Macleans University rankings are out, and St. FX rates high in some categories.

St. FX is tops in student satisfaction, course instructors, and extracurricular curricular activities for primarily undergraduate universities. St. FX was also had top three results for reputation, residence living, academic advising support and experiential learning.

The results were gleaned from an online survey of more than 19,000 university students.

Macleans ranked St. FX tied for ninth among primarily graduate univeristies, down from 6th last year. Other Atlantic schools in top 10 included Mount Allison at 2nd, Saint Mary’s at 4th, Acadia 5th and UPEI 7th.