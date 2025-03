Today marks the 2025 edition of StFX Giving Day.

Hosted at Mulroney Hall from 8am to 4 pm, the event supports bursaries at STFX, serving as the largest one-day fundraising event on campus.

People can offer in-person and online donations, with the day featuring a photo booth, a donor flower wall, and prizes. Supporting the event helps students buy food, pay for books, and can help someone attend STFX who otherwise might not be able.

For online donations, visit stfx.ca/ourstfx