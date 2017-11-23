St. FX Grade wins book award

A St.FX alumnus has been awarded the Marilyn Baillie Picture Book Award which honours excellence in the illustrated picture book format. 1993 grad Jennifer McGrath was given the award by the Canadian Children’s Book Centre for her book “The Snow Knows”.

McGrath was one of five finalists, which included astronaut Chris Hadfield. With the win, McGrath takes home a prize of $20,000. “The Snow Knows” invites young readers to explore the secret world of the winter forest and the creatures who live there.