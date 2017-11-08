St. FX Graduate overwhelmed as she talks to Canadians about food

A St.FX graduate who is travelling across the country to learn about Canadians and their food has been floored with the support she’s received. Alumna Irena Forbes started a food adventure and blog early in the summer, and to date has conducted 65 interviews for her website called “Let’s Taste Canada”.

Forbes, a registered dietitian and food advocate says the content she’s received so far has been overwhelming, to the point that she’s pausing for awhile to delve deeper into the interviews conducted. Forbes says she has learned a great deal about Canadians and their food since her journey began:

The goal of Forbes food adventure is to find out the relationship Canadians have with food in a cultural, personal and national sense. Forbes hopes to release a podcast in the coming months detailing her adventure.