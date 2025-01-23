St. FX Graduates and Couple Ralph Kirk and Frances Kuzsman Establish $1.3 million Endowment at the their Alma Mater

Ralph Kirk and Frances Kuzsman, a married couple who both graduated from StFX in 1974, recently established a $1.3 million endowment, the Ralph Kirk and Frances Kuzsman Bursary, which will offer 10 annual bursaries of $5,000 each for students who graduated from a high school in Antigonish town or county. A release from the university states the bursaries are renewable and are available during the winter term at StFX.

StFX Director of Development Wendy Langley says Mr. Kirk and Ms. Kuzsman’s significant gift will have a lasting impact on StFX students.

The Ralph Kirk and Frances Kuzsman Bursary is open to StFX students in all years who are graduates from a high school in Antigonish town or county and who demonstrate academic promise and financial need. Bursaries are renewable provided the student continues to meet bursary criteria.