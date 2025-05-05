St. FX graduates One of it Largest Classes Ever, Confers Three Honourary Degrees at Spring Convocation

St. FX University held its Spring Convocation Sunday, where more than 1,100 graduates received their degrees and diplomas, one of its largest classes ever.

Among the Doctor of Laws recipients is six-time Olympic Medalist, Mental Health Advocate, Philanthropist, and Humanitarian Clara Hughes.

In her address to graduates, Hughes shared a story from her experience at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. She was coming to Vancouver as a defending Olympic Champion, and had developed a friendship leading to the games with the Squamish First Nation. She visited the community just before games were held. A ceremony was held with Hughes and those closest to her with Elder Dennis Joseph.

Hughes says she skated the race of her life at the Vancouver Winter Games because she didn’t try to do it alone. She encouraged graduates to look for ways to weave their own unique fabric of community moving forward.

Also receiving an honourary degree was St. FX alumnus Dr. Michael Higgins, a Basilian Distinguished Fellow of Contemporary Catholic Thought at the University of St. Michael’s College in Toronto.

Higgins has had a varied career as a academic, university president, a public speaker, writer and documentarian. In his address to graduates, Higgins used three words to sum up what he has learned since leaving St. FX; Remember, Recognize and Rejoice; remember your experience and what you learned at the university, recognize through critical thinking acquired at the university and rejoice your accomplishment of an education.

The third honoury degree recipient Dr. Peter Nicholson a central force for policy changes in national and regional economic development, science and technology, telecommunications, and the Atlantic Fishery.

Nicholson urged graduates to remain loyal to the discipline of evidence. He says in order for truth to survive, it must have its defenders. He says the dark side of social media is accelerating the spread of misinformation. Nicholson says the deep fakes being manufactured by AI are also a significant threat.

Nicholson says defending truth is a moral and civic responsibility.

