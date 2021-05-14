St. FX Graduates Received Degree Parchments in Latin and Mi’kmaw at Recent Spring Convocation

Graduates of St. FX University have received two parchments with the conferring of degrees by

the school at the recent Spring Convocation. One degree parchment presented to the graduates is written in latin, a long standing tradition for the school; with the second parchment written in Mi’kmaw.

St. FX President Andy Hakin says the decision to present the additional parchment in Mi’kmaw was made by the University Senate. Hakin says it’s an act of reconciliation.

Hakin says he’s very excited by the move by the Senate. He says this week, there has been a virtual teaching and research retreat at St. FX that’s all about de-colonizing and indigenizing the school curriculum.