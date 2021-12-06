St. FX Graduating Class of 2022 Creates a Fund to Help Students in Need to Purchase Textbooks

St. FX students that will be graduating in the spring have placed the focus on textbooks. Each year at the X-Ring Ceremony, a senior class gift is announced, encouraging graduating students, parents, alumni and the greater St. FX community to contribute to the cause. At the recent X-Ring ceremony, Class co-president Ailie Sullivan says they will create a fund to help students in need to purchase textbooks.

Sullivan says if every student receiving an X-Ring donated $20.22, almost $20,000 would be raised. St. FX Chancellor John Peacock kicked off the campaign, by pledging to match every donation by a student up to a maximum of $5,000.

To support the project, visit www.stfx.ca/classof2022.