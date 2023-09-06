St. FX Hall Of Famer and former Football Quarterback Peter Lesaux Dies

A StFX sports hall of famer has passed away.

Peter Lesaux passed away last week at the age of 88.

Named a league all-star in 1955 while playing on the gridiron for the Blue and White, Pistol Pete was a runner up for the league MVP and was the first quarterback at StFX. He was inducted in the STFX Sport Hall of Fame in 1984.

During his time in Antigonish, he was named StFX Class President. He served in roles at the Treasury Board, Canada’s National Parks, Sport Canada and was commissioner of the Public Service Commission. He retired from the government as President of the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency (ACOA). In voluntary capacity, he served on the Board of Directors of ParticipACTION, Canada Games Council, and Board of Governors of St. Francis Xavier University.