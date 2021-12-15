St. FX has 158 Students that have Tested Positive for COVID-19

St. FX President Andy Hakin says 158 students have notified the school they have tested positive

for COVID-19. Of those, 29 students are isolating in residence. Hakin says students continue to experience mild symptoms, with no hospitalizations.

To help limit the potential transmission of the virus, Hakin says the university is asking all employees who can effectively work from home to do so.

Hakin, in a statement to the campus community also acknowledged the caring and kindness of the Antigonish community and alumni. He says on Tuesday, the staff of St. Andrew’s Consolidated School delivered gift baskets for their two student teachers who are currently isolating. Hakin says the Neighbours Helping Neighbours program has approximately 15 community members who generously offered to help ensure students within the community have groceries and other basic necessities.

Hakin says these acts of kindness and comradery benefit the students, but they also lift the spirits of the many employees who are working hard behind the scenes to support students and navigate through this crisis.