St. FX University Has a number of Student Events for Homecoming Weekend

StFX University will have a slate of student events on tap for its upcoming homecoming

weekend.

Friday, October 14, will include a golden grad mass, followed by a chowder luncheon, a reception and dinner in the evening, and a mix and mingle at the MacKay room.

Saturday, October 15, will feature a breakfast, hall of honour reception and ceremony, a community art project, a dodgeball tournament, the official opening of the X Women Rugby locker room followed by a rugby game against Acadia, a welcome home reception and dinner, and a Maritime Kitchen party featuring Neon Soul Machine.

Elizabeth Yeo, vice president of students, said they pulled together a full day of events on Saturday for students. She said last year`s homecoming events went well.

Yeo said the message to students is that the school wants to make it a positive weekend for students, and they want people to enjoy themselves in a way that is safe, respectful, and responsible.