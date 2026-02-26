Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

St. FX Health Society to host a Conference on Gender and Health This Weekend

Feb 26, 2026 | Local News

A conference on Gender and Health at St. FX University will be held this weekend.  Each year, the St. FX Health Society organizes a conference focused on a health-related issue.
The co-vice-presidents of the conference are Kate and Olivia Harding who say this year they decided to focus on women’s health and equitable access to care.
The conference begins Friday with a session from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Schwartz Auditorium and continues 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Saturday at the Frank McKenna Centre for Leadership.
St. FX students and faculty and members of the community are welcome.  Organizers are asking those who attend to donate sanitary products, which will given to the Naomi Society.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year