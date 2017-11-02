St. FX Hockey, Rugby and Soccer teams in Top 10

St.FX continues to have teams ranked in the top ten in the nation for hockey, soccer and rugby. The X-Men soccer team are listed as the third best team in the country, all while sitting atop the AUS standings. X-Women hockey hold a 5-0-1 record, and are listed as the fifth best team in the country.

The St.FX women’s rugby team head into tonight’s quarter final matchup listed as the number 1 team in Canada, after a dominating season that saw no losses.

Finally, the St.FX men’s soccer team head into the playoffs this weekend as the number 7 team in the country. X gets a bye directly into the semifinals