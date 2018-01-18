St. FX Hockey Teams near the top in Weekly U-Sport Rankings

The St.FX men’s hockey team falls, while the women maintain in the weekly U-Sport rankings. The X-Men fall from number one in the country to second, behind only UNB. The X-men lost in a shootout to UNB over the weekend, but took home a win over UPEI. Meanwhile, the X-Women sit fourth in the country, even though they only have 1 regulation loss this season. They sit with a 14-1-2 record on the year.