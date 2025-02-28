St. FX Hockey X-Women Begin their Playoff Run This Weekend

The STFX X-Women hockey team begins their playoff run with a semi-final match this evening against the St. Thomas Tommies.

Head coach Ben Berthiaume, who was recently named AUS head coach of the year, said the team is healthy and ready to go. The Tommies finished third in the league behind the X-Women, but the X-Women hold the edge in the regular season, winning three of four games the teams played against each other.

The team boasts an 18-10 record with five regulation losses, one in overtime and four in shootouts. Earning second place in the league meant the X-Women picked up a bye to the semi-finals. The two teams who make the finals will also earn berths in the U Sports national championships, set for March 20-23 in Waterloo.

Berthiaume said the team isn`t looking ahead but instead taking things one game at a time, noting his squad is healthy and excited to get rolling.