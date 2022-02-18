St. FX Hockey X-Women looking forward to Resumption of AUS Season

After an extended layoff, the StFX X Women are scheduled to hit the ice with a pair of games

this weekend.

When asked about the mood of his charges, head coach Ben Berthiaume said the squad is ready to resume the season. Noting there were times where a return to play was questionable, the X bench boss said the team was all smiles after hearing about the return to play.

The team has six games remaining in the regular season before playoffs begin. Because of the delay, all eight teams in the league will make the playoffs. The X Women are on the road tonight to take on St. Mary’s Huskies at 7 p.m. before returning to home on Saturday at face the UPEI Panthers.