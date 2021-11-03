St. FX Hockey X-Women ranked #1 in Canada in initial USports Women’s Hockey Rankings

The St. FX Hockey X-Women have opened their season as the top ranked university women’s

hockey team in the country.

USports has released its weekly rankings, and in its first of the season for women’s hockey, it has listed the 6-2-and-0 X-Women as the team to beat.

A number of other St. FX squads have made the USports top 10 list this week, including X-Men Hockey in 4th spot, X-Men Football in sixth, the AUS Champion X-Women Rugby team in 4th, and X-Men Soccer and the AUS Champion X-Women Cross Country team in 10th.