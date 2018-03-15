St. FX Hockey’s Oddy and Marchand pick up U Sports National Awards

Several St. FX Varsity Hockey players have picked up major national awards. At the U Sports Women’s Hockey national awards in London, Ontario, X-Women

forward Daley Oddy was named winner of the Broderick Trophy as the nation’s Player of the Year. Oddy, the Captain of the X-Women led the country in both points at 31 and goals at 16. Oddy was also named a first team All-Canadian. Also on the first team IS X-Women defender Lindsey Donovan. X-Women forward Emerson Elliot was picked for the all-rookie team.

At the men’s national hockey awards in Fredericton, X-Men netminder Chase Marchand was named Goaltender of the Year. He had 16

victories on the year, and led the AUS with a save percentage of .924. He had the second best goals against average in the conference at 2.38. Marchand was also a first team All-Canadian along with X-Men Defenceman Jagger Dirk.

The U Sports Men’s and Women’s Hockey Championships begin today with quarterfinal action. At the men’s championship in Fredericton, the X-Men play in the first quarter final today at one this afternoon against Brock, while the UNB Varsity Reds take on Concordia at 7.

At the Women’s Championship in London, the X-Women play in the final quarter-final the tournament tomorrow against Concordia at 8 p.m. Atlantic Time. In games today it’s Saint Mary’s against Saskatchewan and host Western plays Montreal.