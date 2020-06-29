St. FX Holds online Town-Hall Meetings with Students and Parents

The head of StFX said a series on online town-hall meetings with students and parents about

the upcoming school year went well.

On June 19, The StFX Board of Governors voted to approve plans to welcome students back to campus in September. The board agreed after StFX’s Senate endorsed a motion to offer a mixed-method of delivery with most of the classes being delivered in-person and some classes online for the fall.

On Thursday, StFX interim president Dr. Kevin Wamsley hosting three online meetings to provide information about what StFX will look like in the fall. Wamsley said about 700 families took part in the sessions, with the school providing information about what will happen on campus in the fall. He said the majority of questions he received dealt with fine details on how to arrive on campus and what will be expected. He said students also wanted to know what courses will be available online and how they will meet with professors.

There are no dates set at the moment for the future meetings.