St. FX Host Virtual Town Hall Meetings as University Prepares for Students Return in the Fall

St. FX University began a series of virtual Town Hall meetings Wednesday to explain its plans as students return to classes in the fall.

The University’s Vice President of Finance and Administration Andrew Beckett says it has begun a phased return to St. FX of its employees to begin building safety on campus, such as the use of non-medical masks and putting physical distancing protocols in place.

The University’s Vice President of Students Elizabeth Yeo says a number of measures will be taken on campus, including increased cleaning, maintaining physical distancing, reduced class sizes and requiring the wearing of non-medical masks.

Yeo says for off-campus students, the school will require them to submit a plan to return to the community and for self isolation if that is required.

Yeo says the students will also have to indicate when they will be arriving in Antigonish.

Yeo says students who have completed their self isolation or were not required to quarantine will be issued a green wrist bracelet. For the month of September, all students will need a green bracelet to enter all academic or administrative buildings on campus. For those living in residence, there will only be single rooms.