St. FX Hosting Virtual Student Leadership Conference

St. FX University will be hosting a virtual student leadership conference this weekend. The Nova

Scotia Secondary School Students’ Association is the largest student-led leadership group in Canada. It focuses on leadership development for high school students. Traditionally the conference would be hosted in person on the St. FX campus in May. However, with the pandemic and travel restrictions, the students are thinking outside the box, and holding it virtually this year. This year’s conference is called Refresh.

It will include four keynote presentations, and seven skill-building and how-to sessions over the weekend. Among the speakers at the event will be filmmakers and St. FX graduates Meghan and Marie Wright. The event begins Saturday and continues Sunday.