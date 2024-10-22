St. FX Hosts Acadia in the AUS Women’s Rugby Final Wednesday

The STFX X-Women Rugby squad is hosting the AUS championship game on Wednesday, October 23.

The game pits the X-Women against their long-time rivals, the Acadia Axewomen. The two teams have identical 5-1 records, with their only losses coming against each other. The X-Women had a better point differential, thus earning the right to host the championship game. Acadia defeated UPEI last week to advance to the championship game.

2nd row player and four year veteran Sophie Beck said it’s exciting to host the championship game, something the team hasn’t done since 2019.Beck called it a big game for the team, with a berth at nationals on the line.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday.