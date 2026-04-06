St. FX Human Kinetics Professor leads a Research Project on how Local Residents Can Get More out of their Smartwatches

A St. FX University Human Kinetics professor is leading a research project aimed at helping people use their smartwatches effectively.

Dr. Ryan Reid has created a series of short, two minute educational videos designed with his research students to give people guidance on healthy lifestyle and how to get more out their wearable devices.

Reid says it’s in response to the need of local primary care practitioners.

Reid says this year they did a small pilot study with a group of six people, and it seems to have worked so far. Reid says the next step is to broaden that, working with approximately 100.