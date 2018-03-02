St. FX Human Kinetics professor consults with Los Angeles Dodgers during Spring Training

Angeles Dodgers. Sasho MacKenzie says he spent three days in Phoenix, Arizona consulting with the Dodgers’ player development staff, hitting coaches, strength and conditioning personnel and some players. A St. FX Human Kinetics professor who specializes in Sport Biomechanics was recently invited to the spring training facility of Major League Baseball’s LosAngeles Dodgers. Sasho MacKenzie says he spent three days in Phoenix, Arizona consulting with the Dodgers’ player development staff, hitting coaches, strength and conditioning personnel and some players.

MacKenzie says his work with the Dodgers focused on batting motion.

MacKenzie says there were also discussions about the positions the batter can get into that allows them to adjust to different pitches.

MacKenzie says the Dodgers are looking to get an edge in analyzing swing mechanics that allows a batter to be successful at the plate.