St. FX Interim President Dr. Kevin Wamsley says 2019 was a Busy Year for the University

The interim president for StFX says the last year was exceptional for the university.

Kevin Wamsley, who is serving as interim president for STFX while the university finds a full-time replacement for former president Kent MacDonald, said the school recruited some top notch professors and continues to work on the school’s strategic plan. One obvious highlight was the completion and opening on the Mulroney Hall and another were the upgrades to the newly dubbed Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living.

Wamsley said the Coady International Institute celebrated its 60th anniversary with some new funding announcements for local and international programming. As for what’s coming in 2020, Wamsley said the university will continue to push enrollment and increase its international student population. He said they are also looking to raise money for a new health building.