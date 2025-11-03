Listen Live

Summer Cruiser
Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

St. FX Joins More than 100 Colleges and Universities in a Challenge to Boost Blood Donations

Nov 3, 2025 | Local News

St. FX University has officially joined a friendly challenge with 106 colleges and universities aimed at boosting donations of blood in Canada.
It’s called the Fall Get Together Campaign which encourages Canadians to donate blood as a group or your campus.  The Community Development Manager for PEI and Nova Scotia for Canadian Blood Services, Deborah MacGillivray, says it is all part of an effort to attract one million new donors in the next five years.
MacGillivray says there will also be a Hockey Gives Blood event to raise awareness about blood donations at an upcoming X-Women Hockey home game on Friday.
Canadian Blood Services is also planning a blood donor clinic  in Antigonish this month  on November 18th, 19th and 20th.
St. FX students can register for the Fall Get Together Campaign by following this link:  blood.ca/GetTogether


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year