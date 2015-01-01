St. FX Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams Head to National Championships this Week

The draw and brackets have been announced for the 2023 USports Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships.

The Women’s Soccer Nationals will be held at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. The St. FX X-Women, the AUS champion and undefeated this season is seeded third at the tournament. They are the lone AUS team at nationals. They will take on the Montreal Carabins in the first quarterfinal of the day on Thursday at 12 noon Atlantic Time.

The Men’s Soccer Nationals are taking place at Cape Breton University in Sydney. The AUS Champion St. FX X-Men are seeded second at the tournament. They will play the second semi-final of the day on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.against the UBC Thunderbirds. The Cape Breton Capers, AUS finalist, host and 5th seed of the event will take on UQTR at 4 p.m. Thursday.