St. FX Mourns the passing of Father Stan MacDonald

A man cherished by students and staff at St. FX University and the greater community has died.

St. FX officials confirm that Father Stanley MacDonald passed away over the weekend. In recent years Father Stan was probably best known for his chants of “Go X Go” at varsity games on campus. In a message to the campus community, the university says for 17 years, MacDonald was an unofficial guidance counsellor, book club guide, spiritual advisor, and meal companion along with being the ultimate St. FX Super Fan. The university says Father Stan represented the very best of being Xaverian.

A graduate of the class of 1954, the Glace Bay native served as pastor of various parishes in the Antigonish Diocese and elsewhere until his retirement in 2008, when he became a full-time resident of Mockler Hall. As a student, MacDonald played varsity hockey and rugby.