St. FX Moves December Exams to Online and Take-Home

St. FX University has announced it will discontinue in-person exams for the December Exam

Period. The change comes into effect Saturday. In a release, the school says it made the change after Nova Scotia Public Health announced a new isolation policy that significantly impacts its ability to conduct in-person exams. Public Health has indicated in-person exams are safe, but Acting Academic Vice-President and Provost Tim Hynes says in a letter to students, faculty and staff the new province-wide change will likely increase the number of students required to isolate and test which affects the university’s ability to attend an in-person exam.

Hynes says faculty members are asked to change to an alternate format, either online or take-home. In courses where making the change is impractical, Hynes says faculty will have to defer the in-person exam to January.

Hynes says he recognizes the decision to change to online exams with little notice may cause additional stress and challenge at an already stressful and challenging time. But he says it’s important to comply with this latest directive from Public Health and continue to follow their lead.