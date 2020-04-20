St. FX Music Professor says Social Distancing and Isolation leaves Performing Artists without an Opportunity to Play or Make a Living

While many Canadians remain isolated at home, the professional live performance sector is left without much in the way of performances or ways to make a living.

Jake Hanlon, a musician and professor at StFX University, said the current climate for performance artists isn’t enviable. Actually, the term he used is scorched earth. He said the entire economy for gigging artists has all but disappeared with a lack of audiences and venues.

While some artists are turning to online performances, Hanlon said it’s more out of a want and need to perform, adding aside from those who have been able to set up virtual tip jars, those sorts of performances don’t generate any income.

Coming out on the other end of the pandemic, Hanlon said he hopes consumers will be more apt to realize performers and artists of types are trying to make a living by making people’s lives richer. He said it’s also important for people to understand those artists need support, and people who want to consume that art should be willing to pay for things like tickets and cover charges.