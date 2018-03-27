St. FX Nursing Faculty Member named to NSHA Board of Directors

A Maryvale, Antigonish County resident has been appointed to the Nova Scotia Health Authority Board of Directors. Dr. Patricia Hansen-Ketchum, a nurse educator at the St. FX School of Nursing is one of five new members named to the board by Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey.

Also appointed to the Board is former McCain Foods regional president Frank van Schaayk of Marion Bridge, who becomes the new chair; former Doctors Nova Scotia President Dr. Louise Cloutier of Wolfville and the Executive Director of Brigadoon Children’s Camp Society, David Graham of Dartmouth. Family physician Dr. Cynthia Forbes of Halifax a former president of the Canadian Medical Association joins the board as a non-voting member.

Four others have accepted a second term on the board including Jaime Smith of New Glasgow.