St. FX Nursing Professor Recognized by Nova Scotia Health with an Early Career/Emerging Researcher Award

A faculty member at St. FX University’s Rankin School of Nursing Dr. Britney Benoit has been

recognized for extraordinary contributions to health research in the province.

Benoit received the Early Career/Emerging Researcher Award during the recent Nova Scotia Health Making Waves Awards program. The annual awards recognize efforts to advance the strategic directions of Nova Scotia Health and to help improve health care across the province.

Much of Benoit’s work is focused on clinical care; working with a number of professionals including clinicians, health systems leaders and decision makers and families across the province.

Her research centers on testing and translating accessible non-invasive methods to optimize care of infants, children and families in times of pain, stress and transition.

She has several research projects underway.