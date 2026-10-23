Listen Live

Listen Live

St. FX Placed 3rd Among Small Universities in the Annual Macleans University Rankings

Oct 23, 2026 | Local News

St. FX University President Dr. Andy Hakin is pleased with his school’s result from the latest Macleans university rankings.
In its annual review, the publication placed St. FX 3rd among small universities, post-secondary institutions with an enrollment of less than 10,000 students.  There are 22 schools in this survey group.

Rankin School of Nursing, St. FX University. (Ken Kingston photo)

Hakin says St. FX was in the top 5 in 6 out of the 15 performance measures.  The performance measures are broken down into four general categories;  student experience and success, faculty quality, student resources and support, and reputation.
Hakin says this result will be helpful for the university in recruitment in other ways, as St. FX placed the highest among small schools in Nova Scotia.
Mount Allison was first in the rankings for small universities in Canada,  the University of Northern British Columbia was second.

Other Local News Stories

Helping the Helpers Awareness and Education Day Set for Saturday

Oct 23, 2026

The 12th annual Helping the Helpers awareness and education day for post-traumatic stress disorder is set for Saturday at STFX University.    Speakers will include Dr. Joshua Bezanson, healthcare executive Irene Keller, veteran advocate and founder of Valor Wellness...

Infrastructure Funding Discussed at Antigonish Town Council

Oct 22, 2026

Infrastructure funding was a major topic of discussion during the recent Town of Antigonish Council meeting.     The Town applied to the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)in 2025 for three major projects, Hospital Way, sewage treatment plant, and source water...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.