St. FX Placed 3rd Among Small Universities in the Annual Macleans University Rankings

St. FX University President Dr. Andy Hakin is pleased with his school’s result from the latest Macleans university rankings.

In its annual review, the publication placed St. FX 3rd among small universities, post-secondary institutions with an enrollment of less than 10,000 students. There are 22 schools in this survey group.

Hakin says St. FX was in the top 5 in 6 out of the 15 performance measures. The performance measures are broken down into four general categories; student experience and success, faculty quality, student resources and support, and reputation.

Hakin says this result will be helpful for the university in recruitment in other ways, as St. FX placed the highest among small schools in Nova Scotia.

Mount Allison was first in the rankings for small universities in Canada, the University of Northern British Columbia was second.