St. FX played key role in mental health literacy course

St. FX University played a key role in developing a new online course aimed at expanding mental health literacy among students studying to be teachers. St. FX Education professor Chris Gilham was among a group of university scholars that designed the free course. Gilham says there are seven modules in the course, covering a variety of topics.

Gilham says the program was developed after a national scan of university education programs found there were few courses on mental health literacy. Working teachers also reported they didn’t have the knowledge base needed for children who displayed mental health problems or signs or symptoms of a mental disorder. The program is led by teen-mental-health-dot-org, with participation by St. FX, UBC and Western University.