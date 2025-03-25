St. FX Political Science Professor Jim Bickerton says Federal Election Campaign Shaping up to be a Tight Race

STFX political science professor Jim Bickerton said he saw an unprecedented turnaround in voting intention, public opinion, and voter concerns in Canada in the month leading to the call for the upcoming federal election. Over the weekend, Liberal Leader Mark Carney called the election which is set to run Monday, April 28.

Bickerton explained the Conservatives had a massive lead for almost two years, but in the last month or two things changed. While the Conservatives still have their base of support, they were looking at an easy majority where as now, things don`t look as easy. He explained Trudeau`s resignation and as well as threats of annexation and tariffs from the US as major factors in the turnaround, noting national polls have the Liberals and conservatives in a very close race.

Bickerton said all observers will watch closely to see how Carney holds up, during the campaign and debates, adding if Carney can avoid making too many errors, things look positive for the Liberals.