St. FX Political Science Professor Jim Bickerton Says Liberal Government will Face a Confidence Vote on its Speech From the Throne Shortly after Parliament Resumes in March

STFX University political science professor Jim Bickerton offered an explainer on the recent news out of Ottawa.

On Monday, Justin Trudeau announced plans to step down as prime minister and leader of the federal Liberal party after a leadership race. Governor General Mary Simon approved Trudeau’s request to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

With Trudeau saying he will stay on as prime minister until the Liberals select a new leader, Bickerton explained the governor general will call on the new party leader to form a new government with that new person as prime minister. He said the new government would need the support of the House of Commons to stay in Power.

Bickerton said there is automatically a vote of confidence on a throne speech, and parliament has to start with a throne speech. The way it looks now, he said, there will likely be a vote of non-confidence, which will bring down the government and lead to an election call.