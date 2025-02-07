St. FX Political Science Professor Jim Bickerton says Recent Rise in Canadian Nationalism Surprising

STFX political science professor Jim Bickerton said it is a bit surprising to see the recent rise in Canadian nationalism.

With Canadians rallying to buy local and Canadian made products following threats of US tariffs, Bickerton said Canadians are not a particularly nationalist people, noting here it is usually regions pitted against one another, or regions against the federal government. He said it has been quite some time since such an issue brought Canadians together, pointing to when former prime minister Jean Chretien declined to enter the war in Iraq despite pressure from the US.

Bickerton said he feels that sense of nationalism will continue as long as the threat of tariffs is there, noting the tariffs are on hold until at least the end of the month. He said it is a shock to be bullied this way by the US, noting he feels Canadians are deeply offended. As long as the US president continues with his current attitude towards Canada, said Bickerton, you`re going to find Canadian nationalism on display.