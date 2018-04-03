St. FX Political Science Professor releases New Book, “Culture and the Cuban State”

government of the Island nation. A St. FX Political Science professor is out with a new book on how visual and performing artists, writers and social scientists in Cuba coexist with thegovernment of the Island nation.

Yvon Grenier, a noted expert in Latin American politics calls his new book, “Culture and the Cuban State”.

Among the issues Grenier explores is the challenges writers face in practicing their craft without directly criticizing the government.

Grenier says artists in Cuba are very well trained, but the political limitations makes it difficult for many of them to continue to remain there. However, Grenier says it appears government is relaxing its rules and cutting artists a bit more slack.